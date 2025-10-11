WAR ON GAZA
Egyptian president calls for deploying international forces in Gaza
Sisi says Egypt plans to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.
Sisi emphasised the need for the Gaza ceasefire agreement to receive international legitimacy through the UNSC. / Photo: AP / AP
October 11, 2025

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has called for the deployment of international forces in Gaza to guarantee an end to the Israeli war on the enclave.

He emphasised the need for the Gaza ceasefire agreement to receive international legitimacy through the UN Security Council, a presidency statement said on Saturday.

He stressed the importance of the deal in halting the war, securing the release of hostages and captives, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid, and initiating the reconstruction of Gaza.

Egypt has exerted continuous efforts over the past two years, in coordination with Qatar and the US, to end the war and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinians, Sisi said.

He added that Egypt plans to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

Cairo has yet to announce the date and details of the ceremony.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

