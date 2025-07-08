WORLD
1 min read
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
Human rights commission says violence erupted across 17 counties during anti-government Saba Saba demonstrations, with ambulances blocked and arrests reported.
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
At least 11 killed, dozens injured in Kenya protests / Reuters
July 8, 2025

At least eleven people died during anti-government protests in Kenya, the East African nation's police said in a statement, adding that dozens of police officers were injured.

Initially, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) put the death toll on Monday at 10, and said 29 others were injured.

KNCHR also documented two cases of abduction, 37 arrests, and reports of looting in six counties. In one incident, suspected criminals set fire to the Kerugoya Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office.

The protests erupted across 17 counties during Saba Saba demonstrations, held to mark the anniversary of Kenya’s July 7, 1990 uprising.

At least four of the deaths were reported on Monday in Nairobi’s Kangemi area and the town of Kitengela in Kajiado County, according to local broadcasters KTN and Citizen TV, citing paramedics.

RECOMMENDED

Emergency responders said they were unable to access some victims due to barricades set up by demonstrators, particularly in parts of Kangemi.

Witnesses in Kangemi described heavy clashes between protesters and security forces, with gunfire heard in the area throughout the morning.

Tensions remain high in Nairobi’s Kibra, Mathare and Githurai districts, where demonstrators have lit fires and blocked key roads with debris.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949