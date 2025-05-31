TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Doubling Black Sea output to 20 million cubic metres daily, the platform is expected to meet the natural gas needs of about 8 million Turkish households.
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
The platform will operate at the site for 20 years. / Photo: AA / AA
May 31, 2025

Türkiye’s first floating natural gas production platform, Osman Gazi, arrived Saturday at Filyos Port in Zonguldak on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

The massive platform was sent off from the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on May 29 — the 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest — in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye’s energy and natural resources minister, and passed through the Istanbul Strait.

With a maximum processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic metres of natural gas per day and a transfer capacity of 10 million cubic metres, the platform will double natural gas production in the Black Sea to 20 million cubic metres daily.

It is expected to meet the natural gas needs of about 8 million households in Türkiye and will operate at the site for 20 years.

RECOMMENDED

The platform, which can accommodate 140 personnel, measures 298.5 metres long, 56 metres wide and 29.5 metres deep. It is expected to begin operations by mid-2026.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent