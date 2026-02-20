Somalia faces a rapidly deteriorating hunger crisis that could escalate into famine without urgent funding, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned.

Two failed rainy seasons, conflict, and mass displacement have pushed millions into severe food insecurity, WFP Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Ross Smith told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

About 4.4 million people, roughly a quarter of the population, are experiencing crisis levels of hunger or worse, he warned.

According to the emergency director, WFP’s life-saving food and nutrition assistance could end “in a few weeks” if new resources are not secured.

Nearly two million children are acutely malnourished, including more than 400,000 with severe acute malnutrition. Half a million people have been displaced in the past five months alone, according to WFP.