The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that Sudan has become the world’s largest internal displacement crisis, with an estimated 9.5 million people uprooted across 18 states amid nearly three years of ongoing conflict.

“For nearly three years, Sudanese children have endured a deepening humanitarian emergency driven by violence, displacement, disease and widespread hunger,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

UNICEF said it continues to operate on the ground with partners to deliver life-saving services to children and families affected by the crisis, including health and nutrition care, access to safe water, psychosocial support and education.