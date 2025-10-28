WAR ON GAZA
Hamas says handover of hostage remains could be postponed as Israel kills 30 in Gaza strikes
Group cites Israeli ceasefire violations for delaying handover of bodies, while air strikes hit homes, a school and a vehicle inside the "yellow line."
Hamas members carry a white bag believed to contain a body, after retrieving it from a tunnel in Khan Younis. / AP
October 28, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the planned handover of the body of an Israeli captive would be postponed due to Israel’s ceasefire violations.

"Any Israeli escalation will hinder search and excavation operations and the retrieval of bodies, which will delay the return of the occupiers’ dead," the group’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas had planned to transfer the remains of an Israeli captive at 8 pm local time under the ceasefire deal.

Al-Qassam said later on Tuesday that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli captives during search operations carried out earlier in the day.

In a post on Telegram, the group said it had retrieved the bodies of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch.

Al-Qassam did not provide further details about the captives, and Israel has not commented on the report.

Israeli violation of ceasefire

Israel, in air strikes since Tuesday evening, killed 30 Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, claiming the attacks targeted militants who had opened fire on its soldiers in Rafah.

The air strikes were concentrated within what is known as the "yellow line," the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

It runs through Gaza, dividing the territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

A strike targeted a home in the Sabra neighbourhood in western Gaza City, killing several people, while others were injured and some remained missing under the rubble, according to medical sources.

The Israeli army also struck a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia, killing several people, and hit a vehicle in Khan Younis, killing others.

An air strike in the Al-Amal neighbourhood of Khan Younis killed two more Palestinians and wounded others.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
