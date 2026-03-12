At least 30 people were killed, and dozens were injured in air strikes targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU) in Anbar in western Iraq, local media reported.

The PMU is an umbrella organisation of mostly Shia militias, some of which have ties to neighbouring Iran. It was originally formed as a volunteer force that supported the Iraqi security forces in their fight against the Daesh terror group. Since 2016, the force has been incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces.

Shafaq News, citing a security source, said on Thursday that air strikes targeted at least three sites of the PMU’s 19th Brigade in the town of Akashat in western Anbar.

No information was yet available about the party behind the strikes.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attacks on the group.