Iraq’s parliament postponed a planned session on Sunday to elect the country’s president for the second time, amid ongoing disagreements between the nation’s main Kurdish political blocs, state news agency INA reported, without giving any further details.

Shortly before the session, Masrour Barzani, the head of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq (KRG), said that no agreement had been reached over the presidential post, citing differences between Iraq's main Kurdish political blocs.

A similar session was postponed last Tuesday over the ongoing disagreement between the two Kurdish parties.