Dozens of nations, including the United States and China, called for "secure, trustworthy and robust" artificial intelligence, in a declaration issued Saturday after a major summit in New Delhi.

"Advancing secure, trustworthy and robust AI is foundational to building trust and maximising societal and economic benefits," said the declaration signed by 86 countries and two international organisations.

It did not include any concrete commitments but highlighted several voluntary, non-binding initiatives, including to pool AI research capabilities internationally.

"We believe that AI's promise is best realised only when its benefits are shared by humanity," said the statement from the five-day event.

It is called the advent of generative AI, "an inflexion point in the trajectory of technological evolution".

The AI Impact Summit, attended by tens of thousands of people, including top tech CEOs, was the fourth annual global meeting to discuss how to handle generative AI, and the first hosted by a developing country.