WAR ON IRAN
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France warns US against infrastructure strikes in Iran, fears 'vicious cycle' of escalation
Paris pushes back on threats to target Iranian infrastructure, citing international law and rising risks to global energy markets.
France warns US against infrastructure strikes in Iran, fears 'vicious cycle' of escalation
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned that targeting Iran’s energy sector could ignite a new phase of retaliatory escalation. / Reuters
8 hours ago

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday warned against attacks on Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure, cautioning that such moves could trigger a dangerous spiral of retaliation.

Speaking to France Info, Barrot said Paris “continues to oppose” any strikes on non-military targets, stressing they are prohibited under international law and the rules of war.

He warned that targeting Iran’s energy sector could ignite a “new phase of retaliatory escalation,” dragging both the region and the global economy into a worsening crisis.

RelatedTRT World - EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'

Energy fears and diplomatic push

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Barrot highlighted the immediate economic risks, noting that fuel prices are already rising amid tensions. Any further attacks on Iranian infrastructure, he said, would likely provoke retaliation and deepen market instability.

France and its European partners are seeking to avoid being drawn into a broader conflict, while supporting regional mediation efforts to contain the crisis.

Barrot also reiterated opposition to earlier US-Israeli military actions, saying they lacked clear objectives and strayed from international law.

RelatedTRT World - Trump vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as countries seek to open Hormuz
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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