France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday warned against attacks on Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure, cautioning that such moves could trigger a dangerous spiral of retaliation.

Speaking to France Info, Barrot said Paris “continues to oppose” any strikes on non-military targets, stressing they are prohibited under international law and the rules of war.

He warned that targeting Iran’s energy sector could ignite a “new phase of retaliatory escalation,” dragging both the region and the global economy into a worsening crisis.

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Energy fears and diplomatic push