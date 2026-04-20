Recent satellite imagery reveals ongoing expansion and fortification of Israeli military positions across Gaza, even as US-backed civilian reconstruction plans show little to no progress.
Analysis of Planet Labs and Sentinel Hub images from February 20 to March 15 2026 highlights a contrast between stalled rubble clearance and housing efforts in areas like Rafah and Beit Hanoon, and accelerated Israeli engineering work at multiple outposts, as per an analysis done by Al Jazeera.
In southern Gaza, satellite images taken between February 20 and March 4, 2026, show no significant new construction or rubble removal at the proposed site for the US-backed “New Rafah” project. Meanwhile, military activity has continued elsewhere in the south.
In eastern Gaza, Planet Labs imagery from February 20 to March 10, 2026, documents significant engineering and expansion at an existing Israeli military outpost, the AJ reported stated.
In the Shujayea neighbourhood, images from March 10 show extensive clearing and fortification work at the strategic Al-Muntar hilltop.
Further south in Khan Younis, Planet Labs images from March 2026 indicate continuous development, including paving and construction of fortifications at Israeli military sites, the report highlighted.
In northern Gaza near Beit Lahiya, a March 4 2026 image reveals a dirt berm built along the post-ceasefire “yellow line” demarcation, with another berm extending more than 580 metres (about 634 yards) into areas designated for Palestinian use under the ceasefire agreement. Sentinel Hub imagery from March 10 shows traces of Israeli military vehicles operating beyond one of these berms, as per the AJ report.
In central Gaza, Sentinel imagery dated March 15 2026 captured ongoing work on a trench and dirt berm extending toward the Maghazi camp near Deir el-Balah. New roads have also been observed linking military sites in areas such as Juhor ad-Dik.
These developments build on earlier findings by Forensic Architecture, whose late 2025 investigation identified approximately 48 Israeli military sites inside Gaza, including 13 constructed after the October 2025 ceasefire. The group documented earth berms, levelled areas, corridors, and outposts that appeared to be evolving into more permanent infrastructure with paved roads, watchtowers, and connections to Israeli military networks.
The “yellow line,” originally presented as a temporary ceasefire boundary, has been described by some Israeli officials as a “new border line.” Satellite monitoring by various outlets has previously shown Israeli forces moving demarcation markers and constructing barriers deeper into Gaza in certain sectors.
Efforts to independently verify such changes now face significant obstacles. In early April 2026, Planet Labs announced an indefinite restriction on high-resolution imagery from conflict zones in the Middle East, including Gaza, following a request from the US government.
The policy, which applies retroactively to imagery from around March 9 2026, expands on earlier delays and affects media, researchers, and humanitarian organisations.