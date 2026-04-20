Recent satellite imagery reveals ongoing expansion and fortification of Israeli military positions across Gaza, even as US-backed civilian reconstruction plans show little to no progress.

Analysis of Planet Labs and Sentinel Hub images from February 20 to March 15 2026 highlights a contrast between stalled rubble clearance and housing efforts in areas like Rafah and Beit Hanoon, and accelerated Israeli engineering work at multiple outposts, as per an analysis done by Al Jazeera.

In southern Gaza, satellite images taken between February 20 and March 4, 2026, show no significant new construction or rubble removal at the proposed site for the US-backed “New Rafah” project. Meanwhile, military activity has continued elsewhere in the south.

In eastern Gaza, Planet Labs imagery from February 20 to March 10, 2026, documents significant engineering and expansion at an existing Israeli military outpost, the AJ reported stated.

Related TRT World - Leading satellite firm holds Gulf states images for 96 hours

In the Shujayea neighbourhood, images from March 10 show extensive clearing and fortification work at the strategic Al-Muntar hilltop.

Further south in Khan Younis, Planet Labs images from March 2026 indicate continuous development, including paving and construction of fortifications at Israeli military sites, the report highlighted.