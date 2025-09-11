As Nepal grapples with the aftermath of youth-led protests, anger continues to mount over corruption and elite privilege that many young people blame for siphoning off the wealth of their nation.

Central to the young people’s outrage is the very public lifestyle of “nepo kids”, children of powerful political figures who, protesters say, enjoy ostentatious lifestyles due to nepotism while the majority of Nepalis struggle.

Protesters have tied their anger over “Nepo Kids” to a broader culture of corruption and nepotism, highlighting that Nepal’s political class has prioritised tribal loyalties, family connections, and elite networks over merit and public service.

While not linked to any single scandal, families of powerful leaders like KP Sharma Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are frequently mentioned in public discourse and online forums as symbols of entrenched privilege.

Protesters argue that this elite class enjoys disproportionate access to power, resources, and foreign opportunities while the rest of the population struggles with unemployment and inequality.

While the “nepo kids” narrative dominates online protests, other recent scandals have reinforced public frustration with elite impunity.

What are protesters saying online?

The “nepo kid” trend has gone viral across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and local Nepali apps, where young people are using memes, videos, and protest slogans to call out privilege and corruption.

Hashtags like #NepoKids, #ByeNepoBabies, #CorruptionFreeNepal, and #EnoughIsEnough have surged across TikTok and Instagram, with users sharing videos that mock political dynasties, expose elite privilege, or call for systemic reform.