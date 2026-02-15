WAR ON GAZA
Board of Peace members pledge over $5B for Gaza reconstruction, humanitarian aid: Trump
US leader says that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.
Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel have joined the board. / AA
4 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said Board of Peace member states will announce at an upcoming meeting on Thursday a pledge of more than $5 billion for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.

The US president said Thursday's gathering, the first official meeting of the group, will take place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which the State Department recently renamed after the president. Delegations from more than 20 countries, including heads of state, are expected to attend.

The board's creation was endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of the Trump administration's plan to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the plan last year, with a ceasefire officially taking effect in October, although Tel Aviv has repeatedly violated it.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 590 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the territory since the ceasefire began.

While regional Middle East powers including Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel—as well as emerging nations such as Indonesia— have joined the board, global powers and traditional Western US allies have been more cautious.

SOURCE:Reuters
