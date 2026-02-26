CULTURE
Hundreds of filmmakers back embattled Berlin festival chief over Palestinian flag photo
Petition expresses “deep concern” over possible dismissal of Tricia Tuttle, saying the Berlinale must remain a place of exchange.
Director Abdallah Al-Khatib and Taqiyeddine Issaad hold Palestinian flag after GWFF Best First Feature win at Berlinale. / AP
7 hours ago

Hundreds of filmmakers, including acclaimed director Tom Tykwer, actress Tilda Swinton, and former jury head and filmmaker Todd Haynes, have signed an open letter opposing the possible dismissal of the current Berlin Film Festival director due in part for posing with a Palestinian flag, press reports said on Thursday.

“As filmmakers in Germany and beyond, we are following the current debates surrounding the Berlinale and the proposed dismissal of Tricia Tuttle with deep concern. We stand in defence of the Berlinale for what it fundamentally is: a place of exchange,” German daily Tagesspiegel cited the letter as saying.

“A photograph of the festival leadership with filmmakers, in which a Palestinian flag was visible, has likewise been subject to criticism. Being photographed with international guests is part of the practice of such a festival. The visibility of different identities is not an endorsement; it is an expression of an open and democratic public sphere,” the filmmakers added.

The petition comes ahead of a planned extraordinary meeting on Thursday called by Germany’s Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer of the Berlin Film Festival’s governing body to discuss its “future direction.”

It is widely believed that the meeting has been convened in response to criticism of political statements made at the festival.

Artistic freedom at risk

“If an extraordinary meeting is convened to decide the future of the festival’s leadership, more is at stake than a single appointment. What is at issue is the relationship between artistic freedom and institutional independence,” stated the signatories, who vowed “to stand for a culture of exchange, not intimidation.”

On February 18, dozens of actors and directors, including Swinton and Javier Bardem, accused the Berlin International Film Festival of "anti-Palestinian racism" and urged organisers to clearly state their opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In an open letter published in Variety magazine, 81 film workers criticised what they called the Berlinale’s “involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

The signatories also took issue with comments by this year’s jury president, filmmaker Wim Wenders, who told a recent press briefing when asked about Gaza: “We should stay out of politics.”

