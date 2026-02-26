Hundreds of filmmakers, including acclaimed director Tom Tykwer, actress Tilda Swinton, and former jury head and filmmaker Todd Haynes, have signed an open letter opposing the possible dismissal of the current Berlin Film Festival director due in part for posing with a Palestinian flag, press reports said on Thursday.

“As filmmakers in Germany and beyond, we are following the current debates surrounding the Berlinale and the proposed dismissal of Tricia Tuttle with deep concern. We stand in defence of the Berlinale for what it fundamentally is: a place of exchange,” German daily Tagesspiegel cited the letter as saying.

“A photograph of the festival leadership with filmmakers, in which a Palestinian flag was visible, has likewise been subject to criticism. Being photographed with international guests is part of the practice of such a festival. The visibility of different identities is not an endorsement; it is an expression of an open and democratic public sphere,” the filmmakers added.

The petition comes ahead of a planned extraordinary meeting on Thursday called by Germany’s Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer of the Berlin Film Festival’s governing body to discuss its “future direction.”

It is widely believed that the meeting has been convened in response to criticism of political statements made at the festival.

Artistic freedom at risk