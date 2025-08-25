Eight years after what the UN called a “textbook case of ethnic cleansing,” more than a million Rohingya remain stranded in Bangladesh’s refugee camps — stateless, silenced, and with little hope for return.

In August 2017 , Myanmar’s military torched entire villages, slaughtered thousands, and forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee across the border into Cox’s Bazar. Today, far from the world’s attention, they endure life in the world’s largest refugee camp — a place of survival, grief, and fading hope.

Jamila Khatun, 50, still carries the pain of the night her life was torn apart.

“On Friday, the military stormed into our village,” she told TRT World. “They beat people and set our homes on fire. Gunshots rang out everywhere.”

Jamila lost her husband that night.

“My husband was taken away by the soldiers… and then they killed him. We fled during the gunfire, crawling through the chaos.” Somehow, Jamila managed to reach Bangladesh, “exhausted and broken.”

By nightfall, endless streams of families — mothers clutching infants, children clinging to their parents, the elderly barely able to walk — staggered across rice paddies and rivers into Bangladesh, where bamboo shelters and barbed wire became their new reality.

Stripped of citizenship since 1982, the Rohingya now live in limbo, marked by hunger, loss, and resilience, with no path back home.

And for those who remained in Rakhine state in Myanmar, the nightmare has only deepened: in 2024, a new wave of ethnic cleansing erupted , this time at the hands of the Arakan Army, a Buddhist ethnic militant group.

Arakan Army targeted Rohingya villages with killings, arson, and forced displacement, accusing them of siding with the military and treating them as outsiders in their own homeland.

No relief for Rohingya

In 2024, villages like Hoyasuri witnessed fresh massacres, where entire families were rounded up and executed, survivors told TRT World.

“We were all taken to a paddy field,” said Hasina Begum, now 35 years old, her voice breaking as she recalled hiding beneath corpses. “They divided us into three groups. When they fired, I was hit by a bullet.”

“I was bleeding so much,” Begum said and added, “AA (Arakan Army) hit my head with a gun and checked if I was dead or alive.”

Begum crawled among the bodies, feigning death, before slipping into a shallow hole where she remained for six days and nights without food, praying the soldiers would not find her.

As she recounted those nights, one of the very few survivors, Begum said the Arakan Army scoured the bodies for valuables. “They searched the dead, taking money and gold. They cut off women’s ears for their earrings.”

What haunts her most are the youngest victims. “Some toddlers — one or two years old — were still alive after their parents were killed. The Arakan Army dragged them away and threw them into the pond.”

What about accountability?