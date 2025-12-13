TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan warns against turning Black Sea into battleground as war risks spill over
Turkish president urges restraint between Russia and Ukraine, stresses safe navigation, and renews pressure on Israel to fully uphold the Gaza ceasefire.
President Erdogan speaks to reporters aboard his return flight from the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan. / AA
December 13, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that the Black Sea must not become an arena of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, saying escalating attacks risk widening the conflict and threatening vital maritime trade routes.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, Erdogan said recent strikes underscored the danger of spillover from the war in Ukraine into the Black Sea basin.

“The Black Sea should not be seen as an area of confrontation. This would not benefit Russia or Ukraine,” Erdogan said, according to Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu news agency. “Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea.”

His remarks came after a foreign-flagged vessel operated by a Turkish company was damaged in an attack on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port.

Erdogan said the incident reinforced Ankara’s long-standing warnings about the risks to civilian shipping and regional stability if hostilities intensify at sea.

Calls for de-escalation and dialogue

Tensions have risen further after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that Moscow could step up strikes on Ukrainian ports and may consider targeting vessels from countries backing Kiev, should attacks on Russian tankers continue.

Erdogan said Türkiye continues to push for de-escalation and dialogue, noting that Ankara has consistently advocated keeping the Black Sea free from military escalation since the start of the war. He added that safe navigation is essential not only for the warring sides but also for global food and energy supply chains that depend on Black Sea routes.

The Turkish leader also said he discussed the war and broader peace efforts during his meeting with Putin in Turkmenistan, reiterating Ankara’s position and welcoming renewed diplomatic initiatives. Erdogan said he expressed support for dialogue efforts led by US President Donald Trump and indicated Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to any credible peace process.

“Peace is not far away, we can see it,” Erdogan said, adding that Putin was aware of Ankara’s stance and its willingness to play a constructive role.

“Lasting calm depends on concrete steps”

Beyond Ukraine, Erdogan addressed regional and international issues, including Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

Erdogan sharply criticised Israel, saying it must eliminate what he described as a growing security problem and fully comply with its ceasefire commitments.

“Israel must keep its promises, fully comply with the ceasefire, and allow life in Gaza to return to normal,” he said.

Erdogan warned that failure to uphold ceasefire terms risks renewed instability and humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

He said lasting calm depends on concrete steps to ease conditions on the ground and respect agreements already reached.

Türkiye-EU relations, Syria

Türkiye’s long-stalled bid to join the European Union. He said EU-Türkiye relations would benefit if the bloc adopted a more strategic vision and took concrete steps to advance accession talks.

He also highlighted the importance of a March 10 agreement related to Syria, calling it crucial for the region’s future and saying its full implementation would yield the best possible outcome.

Erdogan’s remarks reflect Türkiye’s broader diplomatic balancing act, as it seeks to maintain dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine, support regional stability, and position itself as a mediator while also pressing Israel over Gaza and urging renewed engagement from Western partners.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
