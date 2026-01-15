A "shadow fleet" of 19 tankers suspected of smuggling oil for Russia and Iran was flagged by New Zealand with Cook Islands authorities in 2024, according to a confidential list obtained by AFP.

The small Pacific island is home to a flourishing international shipping registry, allowing foreign vessels to sail under its flag for a modest fee of a few thousand dollars.

There is mounting evidence the archipelago has become a haven for foreign smugglers, who sail under the Cook Islands flag to escape scrutiny as they flout Western sanctions.

New Zealand officials in 2024 compiled a list of 19 tankers — or "vessels of concern" — that had been registered to the Cook Islands in recent years.

The list included the Arabesca, a crude oil tanker that frequently calls at Russian ports in the Baltic Sea.

The Arabesca was in 2025 blacklisted by the UK, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union for smuggling Russian oil.

Also named in New Zealand's list was a ship called the Maruti, a chemical tanker often seen sailing through the Gulf.

The Maruti transported "hundreds of thousands of barrels" of Iranian naptha fuel while sailing under the Cook Islands' flag in 2025, according to a US sanctions notice published in December.

Both the Arabesca and the Maruti have since been deleted from the Cook Islands' shipping registry.

The Cook Islands has apparently brushed off New Zealand's concerns about some other vessels.

Of the 19 ships singled out by New Zealand in 2024, seven remained registered to the Cook Islands as of mid-January this year.

This included tankers the Bonetta and the Ocean Wave, which are suspected by the United States of hauling crude oil from Iran.

AFP could not reach the owners of the Arabesca, Maruti, Bonetta and Ocean Wave for comment.

New Zealand's list, released to AFP under freedom of information laws, was raised with Cook Islands through diplomatic channels in 2024.

Shadow fleet

Western sanctions aim to curb Iran and Russia cashing in on oil sales, limiting funding for Tehran's nuclear programme or Moscow's war machine.

New Zealand alleges the Cook Islands has been exploited by transnational maritime smuggling networks known as the "shadow fleet".

By registering in places such as the Cook Islands — where they are subject to less stringent checks — shadow fleet ships can disguise themselves as legitimate vessels.

Often the shipping registries are unaware of the ship's true purpose.

Cook Islands' links to sanctions evasion are a source of potential embarrasment to New Zealand, which once governed the Pacific nation of some 15,000 people.