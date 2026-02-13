The Bangladesh Election Commission declared on Friday that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won 209 seats, while its main competitor, a Jamaat-e-Islami party-led bloc, secured 77 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

Bangladesh held general elections on Thursday, the first since the 2024 popular uprising that ousted the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Reactions have poured in from several countries, including Dhaka’s neighbours, who congratulated Tarique Rahman, the BNP leader, and hailed the elections as a triumph of democracy.

Türkiye

Türkiye welcomed the peaceful conduct of parliamentary elections and the referendum in Bangladesh, expressing hope that the outcome will bolster democracy, stability and prosperity.

“We welcome the holding of parliamentary elections and referendum on reforms in Bangladesh in a peaceful manner and hope the results will contribute to democracy, stability and prosperity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara also reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties across all sectors in the coming period.

China

China extended support to Dhaka and hailed the “steady and smooth” elections held a day earlier; Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing supports Dhaka “in advancing its domestic political agenda.”

China stands ready to “work with Bangladesh to take the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership forward,” Lin told reporters in Beijing.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Rahman on his “resounding victory” and the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the elections.

“I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly, multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability and development in South Asia and beyond,” Sharif said.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have seen ties warming in recent months.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi will continue to support a “democratic, progressive and inclusive” Bangladesh in a post on X.