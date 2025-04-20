El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has proposed a deal to send 252 Venezuelans deported from the US and imprisoned in his country to Venezuela, in exchange for taking "political prisoners" held by Venezuela.

In a post on X, Bukele asked that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday hand over 252 "of the political prisoners you are holding," under his proposed deal.

The Salvadoran leader did not say whether the prisoners would be incarcerated again upon the exchange.

Among those Bukele proposed for release from Venezuela were journalist Roland Carreno, human rights lawyer Rocio San Miguel and Corina Parisca de Machado, mother of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whom he said is subjected to daily threats at her home.

He also mentioned nearly 50 detainees of other nationalities, including US, German and French citizens, as part of the proposed exchange.

Deportations