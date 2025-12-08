WORLD
Second US deportation flight sends 55 Iranians back to Tehran amid rising tensions
Iran says a second group of deportees has been flown from the United States as Washington moves to repatriate hundreds
Cars drive in an afternoon traffic jam in a high air pollution in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, December 7, 2025. / AP
December 8, 2025

A second flight carrying Iranians deported from the United States has left America, Iranian officials said, as Washington planned to send hundreds of prisoners back to the Islamic Republic.

The deportations come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites during Tehran's 12-day war with Israel in June.

A report published on Monday by the Mizan news agency, the official channel of Iran's judiciary, quoted Iranian foreign ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi acknowledging the deportation of 55 Iranians.

“These individuals announced their willingness to return following the continuation of anti-immigration and discriminatory policy against foreign nationals, particularly Iranians, by the United States,” Karimi said.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said on Sunday there were plans for 55 Iranians to return to Tehran.

Based on the US claims, “the Iranians were repatriated because of legal reasons and breach of immigration regulations," Baghaei said.

The US government did not immediately acknowledge the deportation flight and it wasn't clear whether the plane had arrived yet in Tehran.

The US Department of Homeland Security and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press early Monday.

In September, Iranian officials acknowledged as many as 400 Iranians could be returned under the Trump administration policy. That month, the first such flight arrived in Tehran.

SOURCE:AP
