WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
New Zealand considering recognition of Palestinian state, foreign minister says
The decision is expected to formalise in September, following Australia’s pledge and similar commitments from Britain, Canada and others ahead of the UN General Assembly.
New Zealand considering recognition of Palestinian state, foreign minister says
The move comes as Australia says it will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September. / AP
August 11, 2025

New Zealand is considering recognition of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Monday.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet would make a formal decision in September and present the government's approach at the UN Leaders' Week, he said.

Several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada have announced in recent weeks that they will recognise a Palestinian state at September's UN General Assembly.

Peters said that while some of New Zealand's close partners had opted to recognise a Palestinian state, New Zealand had an independent foreign policy.

RelatedTRT Global - Does recognition mean anything while Palestine is being erased?

"We intend to weigh up the issue carefully and then act according to New Zealand’s principles, values and national interest," Peters said in a statement.

The government needed to weigh up whether sufficient progress was being made towards the Palestinian territories becoming a viable and legitimate state for New Zealand to grant recognition.

“New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if," Peters added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Australia will recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly in September — Albanese

The announcement comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

"Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own," he told reporters, adding that is the only way for peace to be “permanent”.

"There is a moment of opportunity here, and Australia will work with the international community to seize it," he told reporters.

Several countries, including France, Britain and Canada, have announced plans to recognise statehood for Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Related - YouTube

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'