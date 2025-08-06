WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Just 2 square kilometres of Gaza's farmland is usable: UN
A UN official has said that people in Gaza are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked.
Just 2 square kilometres of Gaza's farmland is usable: UN
UN says the right to food is a basic human right. / Reuters
August 6, 2025

Only 1.5 percent of Gaza's farmland is accessible and undamaged, less than a square mile, according to the latest satellite survey published by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation, which warned the Palestinian territory was on the brink of a “full-scale” starvation.

In its previous survey, published at the end of May, the FAO had indicated that less than five per cent of Gaza farmland was both accessible and undamaged, based on data from the UN Satellite Centre.

The survey, which dates from July 28, found that 8.6 per cent of Gaza's farmland was accessible, but only 1.5 per cent, or 2.3 square kilometres, was both accessible and usable.

An additional 12.4 per cent of farmland is undamaged but not accessible.

An overwhelming majority of Gaza's farmland, 86.1 percent, is damaged, the survey found.

"People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed, and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu.

RECOMMENDED

Qu called for safe and sustained humanitarian access to restore local food production and avoid a further loss of life.

"The right to food is a basic human right," he said.

Before Israel’s war on Gaza, agriculture accounted for around 10 percent of Gaza's economy.

The FAO estimated that more than 560,000 people, or a quarter of the population, were being at least partially supported by agriculture and fishing.

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza starvation shaped by Israel's attempt to replace UN aid with 'politically motivated GHF' — UN

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland