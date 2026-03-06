TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges the international community to work together to strengthen diplomacy.
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
Ankara is making efforts to advance cooperation with Rome in every field, particularly trade, Erdogan said. / Reuters
March 6, 2026

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have spoken over the phone to address bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues in the face of the current conflicts in the region, according to the Communications Directorate in a statement.

Noting that Ankara "closely" follows the developments in Iran and its effects on the region on Friday, Erdogan told Meloni that they are advising the parties to refrain from steps that can increase instability.

Stressing Türkiye's stance on advocating to strengthen diplomacy, Erdogan urged the international community to work together for this purpose, warning that conflicts could endanger global security as well.

The conflicts in the region and the world underline the importance in cooperation in the defence industry among the allied countries once again, the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also underscored that Ankara is making efforts to advance cooperation with Rome in every field, particularly trade.

Meloni "expressed her solidarity and support... in the face of the unjustifiable missile attack" during the call.

RECOMMENDED

She called it an "unjustifiable missile attack" against NATO ally Türkiye. A ballistic missile from Iran towards Turkish airspace earlier this week, but it was intercepted.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan warns Middle East tensions at 'terrifying' level

‘Closely monitoring’

Separately, Meloni said on Friday that Italy is “closely monitoring” the escalating crisis in the Middle East and working with allies to ensure the safety of its citizens while supporting diplomatic efforts.

Meloni, in a post on X, said the Italian government is in constant contact with partners and allies in the region as it assesses the situation.

She stressed that protecting Italian nationals remains the government’s top priority while backing efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

“The priority is to protect our fellow citizens and work, together with our key partners and allies, to support every initiative that could lead to a return to diplomacy and dialogue between the parties,” she said.

Meloni added that authorities are also monitoring the broader consequences of the crisis, “from security to the economic effects of the crisis, evaluating all possible mitigation measures in these areas.”

“As agreed with Parliament, in the coming days I will also be in the chamber to report to the Houses,” she said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report
Israel deepens Lebanon 'line of control' as Smotrich threatens to turn Beirut into 'Khan Younis'