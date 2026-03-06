Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have spoken over the phone to address bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues in the face of the current conflicts in the region, according to the Communications Directorate in a statement.
Noting that Ankara "closely" follows the developments in Iran and its effects on the region on Friday, Erdogan told Meloni that they are advising the parties to refrain from steps that can increase instability.
Stressing Türkiye's stance on advocating to strengthen diplomacy, Erdogan urged the international community to work together for this purpose, warning that conflicts could endanger global security as well.
The conflicts in the region and the world underline the importance in cooperation in the defence industry among the allied countries once again, the Turkish leader said.
Erdogan also underscored that Ankara is making efforts to advance cooperation with Rome in every field, particularly trade.
Meloni "expressed her solidarity and support... in the face of the unjustifiable missile attack" during the call.
She called it an "unjustifiable missile attack" against NATO ally Türkiye. A ballistic missile from Iran towards Turkish airspace earlier this week, but it was intercepted.
‘Closely monitoring’
Separately, Meloni said on Friday that Italy is “closely monitoring” the escalating crisis in the Middle East and working with allies to ensure the safety of its citizens while supporting diplomatic efforts.
Meloni, in a post on X, said the Italian government is in constant contact with partners and allies in the region as it assesses the situation.
She stressed that protecting Italian nationals remains the government’s top priority while backing efforts aimed at reducing tensions.
“The priority is to protect our fellow citizens and work, together with our key partners and allies, to support every initiative that could lead to a return to diplomacy and dialogue between the parties,” she said.
Meloni added that authorities are also monitoring the broader consequences of the crisis, “from security to the economic effects of the crisis, evaluating all possible mitigation measures in these areas.”
“As agreed with Parliament, in the coming days I will also be in the chamber to report to the Houses,” she said.