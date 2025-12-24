Two police officers and a bystander were killed in an overnight explosion in Moscow after an explosive device detonated as they approached a suspicious individual, investigators said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the blast occurred near a police vehicle on Yeletskaya Street, jolting the capital in the early hours.

Investigators said the officers spotted a suspicious man near their patrol car and moved to detain him shortly before the explosion, according to TASS news agency.

The device was triggered as the officers approached, killing both policemen and another person nearby, according to the statement. The suspect also died.