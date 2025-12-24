EUROPE
Blast in Russian capital kills two police officers, civilian
Russian investigators probe a deadly overnight explosion in Moscow that killed two policemen, a bystander and the suspect.
Police secure the scene in Moscow where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on December 22 2025. / AP
December 24, 2025

Two police officers and a bystander were killed in an overnight explosion in Moscow after an explosive device detonated as they approached a suspicious individual, investigators said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the blast occurred near a police vehicle on Yeletskaya Street, jolting the capital in the early hours.

Investigators said the officers spotted a suspicious man near their patrol car and moved to detain him shortly before the explosion, according to TASS news agency.

The device was triggered as the officers approached, killing both policemen and another person nearby, according to the statement. The suspect also died.

The incident took place close to the site where a Russian general Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed earlier this week when an explosive device detonated under his vehicle, heightening security concerns in Moscow.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case.

Forensic teams are examining the scene and preparing genetic, medical and explosive tests, officials said.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage and questioning witnesses to establish how the device was detonated.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
