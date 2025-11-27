The death toll from a fire that broke out at an eight-building residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district has climbed to 55, while 279 others remain unaccounted for.

The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

According to firefighters, 55 people, including a firefighter, have died so far.

Among the 68 taken to the hospital with injuries, 16 are in critical condition while 25 are deemed serious.

Of the seven buildings engulfed by flames in the complex, which is estimated to house around 4,000 residents, three have been brought under control, while fires continue in four buildings.

A total of 279 people are still missing and fire teams are continuing firefighting operations.

“Manslaughter”

Police have detained three people, two managers and a consulting engineer from the construction company conducting the renovation, on suspicion of “manslaughter.”

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.