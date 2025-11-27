The death toll from a fire that broke out at an eight-building residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district has climbed to 55, while 279 others remain unaccounted for.
The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.
According to firefighters, 55 people, including a firefighter, have died so far.
Among the 68 taken to the hospital with injuries, 16 are in critical condition while 25 are deemed serious.
Of the seven buildings engulfed by flames in the complex, which is estimated to house around 4,000 residents, three have been brought under control, while fires continue in four buildings.
A total of 279 people are still missing and fire teams are continuing firefighting operations.
“Manslaughter”
Police have detained three people, two managers and a consulting engineer from the construction company conducting the renovation, on suspicion of “manslaughter.”
Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.
“We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.
Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang said initial investigations showed the speed of the fire’s spread was unusual, pointing largely to the foam insulation material.
Investigation into renovation work
Hong Kong's anti-corruption body said on Thursday that it launched a probe into the renovation project.
“In view of the immense public interest involved, the ICAC today set up a task force to launch a full investigation into possible corruption in the grand renovation project of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po,” the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement.
For the first time in 17 years, Hong Kong issued a level-5 fire alarm, the highest on the city’s five-tier scale.
Authorities reported that two neighbouring complexes were also evacuated and around 900 residents affected by the fire have taken shelter at eight temporary facilities.
More than 140 firefighting vehicles and over 800 emergency and fire personnel were deployed to the scene.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered condolences to the Hong Kong government and instructed local authorities to support the response. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed deep sorrow over the high number of deaths and injuries and convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to coordinate the disaster response.