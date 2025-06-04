A new opinion poll has revealed that 57 percent of Israelis support holding early elections and that if they were held today, a new party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would emerge as the largest, winning 24 seats in the Knesset.

The survey, conducted by Israel's private Channel 12 and published late on Wednesday, showed that Bennett's party would secure 24 out of 120 Knesset seats, followed by the Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with 22 seats and the Democratic Party led by Yair Golan with 12 seats.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party, led by Aryeh Deri, and Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman, would each receive 10 seats, while Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would get 9. United Torah Judaism, led by Yitzchak Goldknopf, and Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, would gain eight seats each.

Benny Gantz's National Unity Party would receive seven seats, while Hadash–Ta'al and the United Arab List would take five seats each.

Parties failing to pass the electoral threshold (3.25 percent of valid votes) included Religious Zionism led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (2.8 percent), and the Balad Party (1.2 percent).

In terms of political blocs, opposition parties, excluding Arab factions, would secure 62 seats, or 72 when including all opposition groups. The current governing coalition would drop to just 48 seats.

To form a government, a candidate for prime minister must secure the support of at least 61 Knesset members.

Netanyahu or Bennett?

The same poll showed that 57 percent of respondents support early elections—including 88 percent of opposition voters—while 31 percent oppose the idea, including roughly 60 percent of coalition supporters.

Asked about ultra-Orthodox participation in future governments, 33 percent of respondents said they support including Haredi parties in the next coalition, 55 percent opposed their inclusion, and 12 percent were undecided.

Regarding election priorities, 43 percent of respondents cited the failure surrounding the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas as the top issue, followed by judicial reform (20 percent), the military draft law (17 percent) and Iran (9 percent), while 11 percent were unsure.