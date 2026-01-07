WORLD
YPG terror group-controlled SDF renews attacks in Aleppo despite Syria integration process
Syrian army troops also fought the terrorist group along the Castello and Al Sheihan axes in the province, according to state news agency.
Clashes were reported along the Castello and Al Sheihan fronts. [File photo] / AP
January 7, 2026

The YPG-led SDF shelled residential areas of Syria’s Aleppo for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The SDF is dominated by the terror group YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

SANA said the latest attack targeted the Al Suryan neighbourhood in northern Aleppo, while Syrian army units clashed with the terror group along the Castello and Al Sheihan fronts.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from Wednesday’s shelling.

The renewed attacks came a day after at least five people were killed by the group and 16 others wounded in SDF strikes across the city.

In response, Syrian authorities announced a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Aleppo International Airport.

Syria announced a deal on March 10, signed by President Ahmed al Sharaa and the SDF, establishing a nationwide ceasefire and affirming Syria’s territorial unity.

According to the Syrian Presidency, the agreement was supposed to integrate northeastern civilian and military institutions into the Syrian state, rejecting partition.

The SDF has continued its attacks, violating the agreement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
