The YPG-led SDF shelled residential areas of Syria’s Aleppo for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The SDF is dominated by the terror group YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

SANA said the latest attack targeted the Al Suryan neighbourhood in northern Aleppo, while Syrian army units clashed with the terror group along the Castello and Al Sheihan fronts.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from Wednesday’s shelling.

The renewed attacks came a day after at least five people were killed by the group and 16 others wounded in SDF strikes across the city.