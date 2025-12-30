WORLD
2 min read
Australian police say Bondi Beach attackers were 'operating alone', rule out broader network
There is no evidence that the two men were directed by others to carry out the attack, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett says.
Australian police say Bondi Beach attackers were 'operating alone', rule out broader network
One of the two suspected shooters was killed, while the other was critically injured. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that the father and son accused of the mass shooting earlier this month at Bondi Beach in Sydney were operating alone.

There is no evidence that the two men were operating as part of a broader cell, Barrett said on Tuesday during an update on the counter-terrorism operation launched in the wake of the attack on December 14, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In the shooting, which took place during a Hanukkah celebration, 15 people were killed and around 42 others were injured.

One of the two suspected shooters was killed, while the other was critically injured.

Twenty-four-year-old Naveed Akram has been charged with 59 offences over the shooting, including 15 counts of murder.

RECOMMENDED

Barrett told the media there was no evidence that Naveed and his father Sajid were directed by others to carry out the attack.

"Given impending court processes and other security matters, I can't provide all the details that we have," she added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during the same news conference, also defended his government's decision not to hold a national royal commission into the attack despite calls to do so.

Canberra is focused on "bringing the country together," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Fake news accusing Muslims of celebrating Australia beach shooting spreads on social media
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Ukraine, Russia and US meet in Abu Dhabi to talk peace
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG