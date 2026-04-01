United States President Donald Trump will watch the US Supreme Court hear a landmark case on Wednesday weighing the constitutionality of his contentious bid to end birthright citizenship, an extraordinary and possibly unprecedented move for the nation's highest office.

Trump signed an executive order on his return to the White House decreeing that children born to parents in the United States illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become US citizens.

Lower courts blocked the move as unconstitutional, ruling that under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment nearly everyone born on US soil is an American citizen.

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States," the amendment states.

It does not apply to persons who are not subject to US jurisdiction, foreign diplomats, for example, and sovereign Native American tribes.

"I'm going," Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the Supreme Court hearing.

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He had attended the investiture ceremony of his first Supreme Court justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch, in 2017, months into Trump's first term.

But it would be an exceptional milestone for a sitting president to be present for oral arguments in a case their administration is actively arguing.

The Trump administration argues that the 14th Amendment, passed in the wake of the 1861-1865 Civil War, addresses the rights to citizenship of former slaves and not the children of undocumented migrants or temporary visitors.

Trump's executive order is premised on the notion that anyone in the United States illegally, or on a visa, is not "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country and therefore excluded from automatic citizenship.

The Supreme Court rejected such a narrow definition in an 1898 case involving a man named Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco in 1873 to parents who had come to the United States from China.

After a visit to China, Wong Kim Ark was denied reentry into the United States in 1895 under the Chinese Exclusion Acts.

The Supreme Court ruled, however, that he was a US citizen by virtue of being born in the United States.

'History and tradition'