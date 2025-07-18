In June 2025, Israel’s air strikes on Iran exposed not only physical infrastructure but also deeper structural flaws within Iran’s strategic decision-making apparatus.



The aggression — part of a broader pattern of extraterritorial military actions — once again demonstrated Tel Aviv’s willingness to escalate without regional consensus.



The conflict revealed widespread synchronisation failures , delayed reactions from command centres, and disrupted information flows, all symptoms of a state unprepared for a high-intensity strike.



While internal factors such as overlapping mandates among intelligence services, weak coordination between civilian and security institutions, and deepening inter-agency rivalries played a role, these operational issues point to a more fundamental underlying cause: Iran’s epistemic architecture, which remains closed, unidirectional, and ideologically constrained.



The shock Iran faced was rooted not just in military unpreparedness but in deeper epistemic blind spots.

Strategic thinking in a closed loop



Epistemic isolation can be defined as a state’s tendency to produce and evaluate knowledge exclusively within its own ideological, institutional, and cultural reference system, while systematically excluding external sources of information. The Islamic Republic of Iran has long embodied this model.



The regime engages with actors aligned with its ideological framework but avoids meaningful institutional interaction with global academic, strategic, or technological knowledge domains.



This condition undermines Iran’s ability to construct alternative scenarios, analyse adversary behaviour, and adapt strategically. In such an environment, where epistemic actors are neither diverse nor functionally integrated, strategic thinking becomes cyclical and self-referential.



In Iran’s case, this manifests in a persistent reliance on fixed assumptions and hardened interpretations of past experiences when assessing contemporary threats.



Whether it is a cyber attack, a protest movement, an economic disruption, or an intelligence leak, the immediate reaction often involves attributing responsibility to Israel or the United States, regardless of available evidence .



Iranian officials have even described the COVID-19 pandemic as a US–Israeli biological weapon , and portrayed platforms like TikTok as tools of Zionist influence . These reflexive responses illustrate how Iranian threat perception remains anchored in a narrow set of ideological and historical templates.



Internally, knowledge production is subject to strict ideological oversight. Universities, think tanks, media outlets, and expert communities are not permitted to operate independently. Analyses that diverge from the dominant ideological framework are systematically suppressed or marginalised.



This has allowed certain regime-aligned intellectual circles , including state-sponsored research institutes and loyalist academic networks, to monopolise the security discourse, which has gradually become indistinguishable from the state’s official threat perception.



As a result, intelligence processes become impermeable to alternative scenarios, critical perspectives, or independent epistemological approaches.



Security and foreign policy analysis is conducted by a narrow cohort selected primarily on the basis of political loyalty, leading to a strategic culture characterised by limited foresight and rigid decision-making structures.



Suppressing epistemic diversity in this way diminishes not only the intellectual dynamism of the system but also its capacity for strategic flexibility.