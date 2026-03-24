Beijing has demanded an investigation after a man, claiming to be a member of Japan’s Self Defense Forces, climbed the wall of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that the man “admitted this is illegal and he threatened to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.”

“China is deeply shocked by this incident and has lodged a strong protest with Japan,” Lin added.

There was no immediate statement from the Japanese side on the incident.

He also added that this incident constitutes a “grave violation of the Vienna Convention, diplomatic relations and severe threat” to the safety of Chinese diplomatic personnel and facilities.