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China calls for probe after 'Japanese defence force' threatens staff at Tokyo embassy
Beijing lodged a strong protest with Japan after the man climbed the embassy wall in Tokyo and called for the safety of diplomatic personnel to be ensured.
China calls for probe after 'Japanese defence force' threatens staff at Tokyo embassy
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the man admitted the act was illegal. [File photo] / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Beijing has demanded an investigation after a man, claiming to be a member of Japan’s Self Defense Forces, climbed the wall of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that the man “admitted this is illegal and he threatened to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.”

“China is deeply shocked by this incident and has lodged a strong protest with Japan,” Lin added.

There was no immediate statement from the Japanese side on the incident.

He also added that this incident constitutes a “grave violation of the Vienna Convention, diplomatic relations and severe threat” to the safety of Chinese diplomatic personnel and facilities.

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“The incident is egregious in both nature and impact and it once again demonstrates rampant far-right ideology and forces in Japan,” Lin alleged.

The ministry spokesman demanded answers from the Japanese government, adding the incident shows Tokyo “does not discipline well its Self Defense Forces personnel.”

“China urges the Japanese side to get to the bottom of the incident, bring the relevant personnel to justice and give China a responsible answer,” said Lin, urging Tokyo to ensure the safety of Chinese missions in Japan and prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident comes as ties between the two nations have deteriorated since last year.

RelatedTRT World - Japan rebukes China over accusations of reviving militarism
SOURCE:AA
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