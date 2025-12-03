The family of a Colombian man killed in a US military strike on a boat in the Caribbean has lodged a complaint against the United States with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The family of 42-year-old Alejandro Carranza Medina, who was killed on September 15, rejected assertions there were any drugs on the vessel targeted in Washington's anti-narcotics military campaign, and insisted he was a fisherman just doing his job on the open sea.

"We know that Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defense, was responsible for ordering the bombing of boats like those of Alejandro Carranza Medina and the murder of all those on such boats," reads the complaint seen by the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

US strikes in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific have killed more than 80 people on boats Washington claims, without providing evidence, were ferrying drugs from Venezuela.

Family members and victims' governments insist some of those killed were fishermen, and rights groups say the strikes are illegal even if the targets were in fact drug traffickers.

The IACHR complaint said Hegseth gave the orders "despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings" it said were "ratified" by US President Donald Trump.