Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-Ukraine-US talks may take place in Istanbul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov said all participants in the negotiations on Ukraine have a positive attitude towards Istanbul as a negotiation platform, so consultations could continue in the Turkish city.

"Of course, the Istanbul option exists, and all parties have a very positive attitude towards it," he noted.

Peskov also thanked the leadership of the UAE for their assistance in organising previous rounds of talks and for the atmosphere created.