WORLD
Next round of Russia-Ukraine-US talks may take place in Istanbul: Kremlin
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says all participants in negotiations on Ukraine have a positive attitude towards Istanbul as a negotiation platform.
He said all parties have a very positive view of the Turkish city. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-Ukraine-US talks may take place in Istanbul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov said all participants in the negotiations on Ukraine have a positive attitude towards Istanbul as a negotiation platform, so consultations could continue in the Turkish city.

"Of course, the Istanbul option exists, and all parties have a very positive attitude towards it," he noted.

Peskov also thanked the leadership of the UAE for their assistance in organising previous rounds of talks and for the atmosphere created.

"Of course, everyone highly appreciates the atmosphere that the Emirati authorities created for these trilateral negotiations, and everyone remains grateful to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organising the negotiation process," he said.

Turning to the Internet outages in Russia, Peskov said they will continue "as long as necessary" to ensure "safety."

SOURCE:AA
