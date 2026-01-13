The United Nations has demanded a swift and independent investigation after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester in the US city of Minneapolis last week.

The UN rights office on Tuesday voiced deep concern at the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the Midwestern city last Wednesday.

"Under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a measure of last resort against an individual representing an imminent threat to life," UN rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

"We take note of the FBI investigation and insist on the need for prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the killing," he said.

Laurence also urged "all authorities to take measures to deescalate tensions and refrain from incitement to violence".

Widespread anger