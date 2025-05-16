Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on Friday with his US and French counterparts, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK and Polish premiers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, about the Istanbul peace talks.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said they discussed the format and expectations of the Istanbul peace talks, which aim to achieve a ceasefire and establish conditions for a long-term settlement.

“Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps for real peace,” he said, adding that global unity remains essential.

Zelenskyy said if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire, further international sanctions should follow. “Pressure on Russia must be maintained until it is ready to end the war,” he said.

The joint call came just hours before delegations from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, in talks facilitated by Türkiye and supported by the US and European partners.

‘Important day for world peace’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who chaired the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, underlined these negotiations aimed at advancing peace efforts between the two countries.

“Today was an important day for world peace,” Hakan Fidan said on X, regarding the Istanbul peace talks.