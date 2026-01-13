The appeal trial of Marine Le Pen has opened, with the French far-right leader hoping to overturn a graft conviction and save her 2027 run for president.

Tuesday’s appeal comes after a French court last year barred her from running for office for five years over a European Parliament fake jobs scam involving her and other officials from her National Rally party.

Le Pen entered the packed courtroom on Tuesday afternoon flanked by two lawyers, in the hopes of clearing the way for a fourth bid to become president.

The 57-year-old appeared in the dock dressed in a pink shirt and blue jacket to confirm her identity.

If the court upholds the first ruling, Le Pen will be barred from running in the 2027 election, widely seen as her last chance to win the country's top job.

She again risks the maximum sentence, 10 years in prison and a one-million-euro ($1.16 million) fine, if the appeal fails.

She could, however, still be a candidate if she is sentenced to a shorter ban and has no time to serve under house arrest.

Earlier on Tuesday, Le Pen said she was hopeful the court would listen to her side of the story.

The hearing is expected to last a month, with a decision expected this summer.

Twelve of the accused, as well as the far-right party itself, have appealed against the verdict.

Another 12 people, including one of Le Pen's sisters, have decided to accept their convictions without appealing. Another person sentenced has since died.

The initial verdict dealt a heavy blow to Le Pen and the RN, which has surged in French politics in recent years.

The court found her guilty, along with 24 former European Parliament lawmakers, assistants and accountants, as well as the party itself, of operating a "system" from 2004 to 2016 using European Parliament funds to employ RN staff in France.