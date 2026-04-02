WAR ON IRAN
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UK leads global push to to pressure Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade
More than 30 countries convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer aim to restore shipping through the vital oil route as Iranian threats stall traffic and the US stays on the sidelines.
UK leads global push to to pressure Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for a press conference at Downing Street in London, Britain, April 1 2026. / Reuters
April 2, 2026

Almost three dozen countries will meet on Thursday in an effort to exert diplomatic and political pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that has been choked off by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the virtual meeting chaired by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper “will assess all viable diplomatic and political measures we can take to restore freedom of navigation, guarantee the safety of trapped ships and seafarers and to resume the movement of vital commodities.”

Iranian attacks on commercial ships, and the threat of more, have halted nearly all traffic in the waterway that connects the Gulf to the rest of the globe’s oceans, shutting a critical path for the world’s flow of oil and sending petroleum prices soaring.

The US is not among the countries attending Thursday's meeting. Trump has said securing the waterway is not America’s job, and told US allies to “go get your own oil.”

RelatedTRT World - Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz: Who stands to profit?

No country appears willing to try and open the strait by force while fighting rages and Iran can target vessels with anti-ship missiles, drones, attack craft and mines. But Starmer said on Wednesday that military planners from an unspecified number of countries will meet soon to work on how to ensure security for shipping “after the fighting has stopped.”

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In the meantime, 35 countries including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a statement demanding Iran stop its attempts to block the strait and pledging to “contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage” through the waterway.

Thursday’s meeting is considered a first step, to be followed by “working-level meetings” of officials to hammer out details.

Starmer said resuming shipping “will not be easy,” and will require “a united front of military strength and diplomatic activity” alongside partnership with the maritime industry.

RelatedTRT World - Here's the latest on the Strait of Hormuz

The international effort idea has echoes of the international “coalition of the willing” that has been assembled, led by the UK and France, to underpin Ukraine’s security after a future ceasefire in that war. The coalition is, in part, an attempt to demonstrate to the Trump administration that Europe is stepping up to do more for its own security.

The urgency of stronger continental defences has been reinforced by Trump’s renewed suggestion that the US could pull out of NATO.

SOURCE:AP
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