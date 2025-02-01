The International Red Cross staff were "angry" over the way Israel released the Palestinian prisoners as they were led out in shackles with their hands behind their heads, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Israel on Saturday released Palestinians from its jails in the fourth prisoner swap under the ongoing ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Thirty-two of the freed prisoners from the occupied West Bank were handed over to the International Red Cross from the Ofer Prison facility near Ramallah, in line with the terms of the Jan. 19 truce.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome the freed prisoners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of the resistance and Gaza.

Despite warnings, the crowd gathered to receive the prisoners, who raised victory signs in defiance of Israeli orders.

Brutality in Israeli jails

Many of the released prisoners appeared in poor health, with some barely able to walk. They were taken to hospitals in Ramallah for medical checks and treatment.