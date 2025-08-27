US President Donald Trump was presiding over a policy meeting on Israel’s war on Gaza with inputs from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.

Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner were discussing all aspects of the Gaza issue, including escalating food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting", the type frequently held by Trump and his team.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff previewed the meeting in an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.

"It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together for the next day in Gaza, and many people are going to see how robust it is and how well-meaning it is, and it reflects President Trump's humanitarian motives here," Witkoff said.

Trump had promised a quick end to Israel’s war on Gaza during last year's presidential campaign, but a resolution has been elusive seven months into his second term.

Starving Gaza