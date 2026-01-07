Aleppo's Internal Medicine Hospital has gone fully out of service in northern Syria after coming under shelling and direct sniper fire by the PKK/YPG terrorist groups operating under the name of SDF.

Speaking to Syria’s Alikhbariya TV on Wednesday, Aleppo Health Director Mohammad Jomaa said the hospital, located in the Bustan al Basha area, sustained extensive damage to its infrastructure and medical departments, making it impossible to continue operations at the present time.

“The hospital was rendered completely out of service due to shelling and direct sniper fire (by the SDF),” Jomaa said.

Emergency measures were taken immediately, with all patients transferred to several hospitals across Aleppo to ensure uninterrupted medical care, he added.

Jomaa said that authorities checked on the condition of patients and confirmed the safety of both patients and on-duty medical staff.

Growing tensions in Aleppo