Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a major reconstruction and rehabilitation drive is set to begin in Syria, with a particular focus on residential areas devastated during years of conflict under the former regime.

Speaking on Tuesday, Erdogan said large swathes of Syrian cities and towns had been reduced to rubble by bombardment by Bashar al Assad’s regime and would now be prioritised for rebuilding as the country moves towards stability.

“A comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation process will begin in Syria, especially in residential areas that the former regime had turned into ruins with bombs,” Erdogan said.

He added that improving security and stability in Syria would have positive repercussions across the region, starting with neighbouring countries.

“As Syria attains stability and security, all neighbouring countries, first and foremost Türkiye, will directly feel its positive effects,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also welcomed a recent decree by Syria’s new administration guaranteeing basic rights to Kurdish citizens, many of whom were denied citizenship under Assad’s rule.

“Türkiye welcomes the latest decree guaranteeing basic rights for our Kurdish brothers and sisters in Syria, who were previously stripped of citizenship under the Assad regime,” he said.

Eternal brotherhood