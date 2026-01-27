WORLD
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
The Turkish president says that improving security and stability in Syria would have positive repercussions across the region.
Erdogan also welcomed the latest decree guaranteeing basic rights in Syria. / AA
January 27, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a major reconstruction and rehabilitation drive is set to begin in Syria, with a particular focus on residential areas devastated during years of conflict under the former regime.

Speaking on Tuesday, Erdogan said large swathes of Syrian cities and towns had been reduced to rubble by bombardment by Bashar al Assad’s regime and would now be prioritised for rebuilding as the country moves towards stability.

“A comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation process will begin in Syria, especially in residential areas that the former regime had turned into ruins with bombs,” Erdogan said.

He added that improving security and stability in Syria would have positive repercussions across the region, starting with neighbouring countries.

“As Syria attains stability and security, all neighbouring countries, first and foremost Türkiye, will directly feel its positive effects,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also welcomed a recent decree by Syria’s new administration guaranteeing basic rights to Kurdish citizens, many of whom were denied citizenship under Assad’s rule.

“Türkiye welcomes the latest decree guaranteeing basic rights for our Kurdish brothers and sisters in Syria, who were previously stripped of citizenship under the Assad regime,” he said.

Eternal brotherhood

The Turkish president urged unity and warned against efforts to inflame ethnic divisions, calling on Kurdish communities not to be misled by external agendas.

“I call on my Kurdish brothers and sisters, my fellow citizens, not to fall for schemes that aim to undermine our eternal brotherhood and sow discord among us,” Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye was responding to humanitarian aid requests from Kurdish communities living beyond its borders, in close coordination with Syria’s new government.

“Türkiye is responding to humanitarian aid requests from our Kurdish brothers and sisters living beyond our borders in close cooperation with the Syrian government,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan underscored that Syria must remain a unified state, rejecting the existence of parallel armed structures.

“There cannot be a state within a state or separate armed forces in Syria,” he said, adding that the only viable path forward was a peaceful resolution in line with agreements reached between the parties.

“The only way out is to resolve this issue peacefully, in accordance with the spirit of the agreement reached,” Erdogan said.

