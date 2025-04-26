Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir have blasted and destroyed at least nine homes, which they say belong to Kashmiri rebels.

Various local newspapers on Saturday shared footage of at least nine homes being blown up by the Indian army as police conducted raids across Srinagar city.

In a handout, Indian police claimed they raided at least 63 homes of individuals in Srinagar city who are already imprisoned and lodged in various Indian jails.

Police announced that extensive search and cordon operations were launched throughout the district.

More than 1500 have been detained across Kashmir, amid an intensifying crackdown.

The Indian Express reported that the protests erupted in the Bandipora district after a brother of a jailed Kashmiri rebel was killed in what locals said was a ‘staged encounter’, while the Indian army alleged he was a militant.

Indian police said they detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people earlier this week.