WORLD
2 min read
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
India has continued with its raids in Kashmir, as locals allege forces killed a brother of a jailed militant in a 'staged encounter'.
00:00
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
Indian army blows up homes in Kashmir / AP
April 26, 2025

Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir have blasted and destroyed at least nine homes, which they say belong to Kashmiri rebels.

Various local newspapers on Saturday shared footage of at least nine homes being blown up by the Indian army as police conducted raids across Srinagar city.

In a handout, Indian police claimed they raided at least 63 homes of individuals in Srinagar city who are already imprisoned and lodged in various Indian jails.

Police announced that extensive search and cordon operations were launched throughout the district.

More than 1500 have been detained across Kashmir, amid an intensifying crackdown.

The Indian Express reported that the protests erupted in the Bandipora district after a brother of a jailed Kashmiri rebel was killed in what locals said was a ‘staged encounter’, while the Indian army alleged he was a militant.

Indian police said they detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people earlier this week.

RECOMMENDED

The attack has fuelled a sharp escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. India, alleging cross-border links to the assault, took sweeping retaliatory measures – suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical 1960 water-sharing pact, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling Pakistani visas, and tightening media controls.

Islamabad strongly rejected the allegations, responding by expelling Indian diplomats, suspending visas for Indians, closing its airspace, and halting trade, including transactions routed through third countries.

Pakistan warned that any attempt by India to divert or block the flow of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be regarded as an "act of war", stressing that the pact cannot be unilaterally suspended.

Meanwhile, India's Information Ministry issued an advisory prohibiting media channels from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations or the movement of security forces, citing "national security" concerns.

Kashmir has been at the heart of the conflict between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full but ruling it in part.

Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique