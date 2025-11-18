US
2 min read
Trump's son-in-law asked Epstein to attend high-profile gala, emails show
Newly released House Oversight documents reveal Jared Kushner’s 2013 invitation to Jeffrey Epstein for an event attended by Trump and other high-profile figures.
Trump's son-in-law asked Epstein to attend high-profile gala, emails show
Jared Kushner owned the New York Observer when he invited Epstein to the gala. [File photo] / Reuters
November 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, invited the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a high-profile 2013 New York Observer anniversary gala that listed Trump, Harvey Weinstein, and a slate of prominent media and political figures as guests, according to newly published emails.

The emails were released last week by the House Oversight Committee.

The March 2013 correspondence, sent four years after Epstein completed a 13-month jail sentence for child sex crimes, came from the New York Observer, which Kushner owned at the time.

The message, addressed to “Dear Mr Jeffrey Epstein,” promoted publisher Jared Kushner as “New York’s youngest powerhouse publisher” and described the March 14 event as a celebration of “the cities [sic] best, brightest and most influential in culture, media and finance.”

“Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be by his side to toast you all,” the invitation read.

It concluded with an attached formal card stating that “Jared Kushner, Publisher,” and “Joseph Meyer, CEO… cordially invite you to join them at THE NEW YORK OBSERVER.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump finally relents, urging Republican lawmakers to release Epstein files

The guest list included Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump; Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, now serving a 16-year sentence for rape; Weinstein’s then-wife Georgina Chapman; former NBC host Matt Lauer; Sen. Cory Booker; Katie Couric; Katie Holmes; Blake Lively; New York Jets owner and former US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson; former NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly; and former Observer editor Ken Kurson, who was pardoned by Trump in 2021.

Several invitees have previously appeared in Epstein’s social orbit or in images linked to his contact networks. It remains unknown whether Epstein ultimately attended the Observer gala.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges, Trump told reporters: “I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven’t spoken to him in fifteen years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

RelatedTRT World - Emails suggest Trump was aware of Epstein's crimes: US Democrats
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing