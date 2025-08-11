TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on peace efforts as valuable for regional stability.
Erdogan, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process
Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan. / AA
August 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of the Armenian side.

According to a social media post by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday, the two leaders discussed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, saying it demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability, and stressed that the step taken should be translated into concrete actions.

The president also stated that technical talks will continue to advance the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia and that efforts in this direction will continue.

RelatedTRT Global - Armenia hails 'historic' Azerbaijan talks, eyes milestone with Türkiye

'Historic breakthrough'

RECOMMENDED

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House on Friday, marking a formal end to decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.

The accord was sealed during a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who described the agreement inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a "historic breakthrough."

As part of the agreement, Trump lifted restrictions on US military cooperation with Azerbaijan and announced that American companies would make significant investments in both countries, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'