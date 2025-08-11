Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of the Armenian side.

According to a social media post by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday, the two leaders discussed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, saying it demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability, and stressed that the step taken should be translated into concrete actions.

The president also stated that technical talks will continue to advance the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia and that efforts in this direction will continue.

Related TRT Global - Armenia hails 'historic' Azerbaijan talks, eyes milestone with Türkiye

'Historic breakthrough'