SPORT
2 min read
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Sri Lanka Cricket warns that a forfeited match could hurt tourism and highlights strong cricketing ties as it appeals to Pakistan to reconsider.
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Sri Lankan players run between the wickets to score in a T20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, February 3 2026. / AP
February 6, 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket has urged Pakistan to reconsider its planned boycott of a Twenty20 World Cup game against India in Colombo next week, saying a forfeited match could hit the tourism sector of a country still recovering from an economic collapse.

“We have asked them to reconsider the decision based on the reports we have got,” Ashley de Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, said on Friday.

He said there could be hits from multiple angles if the boycott goes ahead, because Sri Lanka Cricket has already finalised arrangements for the February 15 match with all security plans in place, hotel bookings and ticket sales complete.

De Silva said the SLC wrote to its counterparts at the Pakistan Cricket Board on the basis of strong cricket relations between the two countries, but declined to provide further details.

Sri Lanka was the first national team to tour Pakistan to revive international cricket there following a long absence of incoming tours. That international suspension stemmed from a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team’s bus in Lahore.

RelatedTRT World - Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka

The boycott has been looming over this tournament, which is being co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, since Pakistan's government announced earlier in the week that its cricket team will not take the field to play India.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan's government later clarified that the decision was made in solidarity with Bangladesh. The Bangladesh team was dumped from the T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland after demanding its matches be relocated from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns.

The International Cricket Council said that it found no security issues in India for the Bangladesh squad following independent assessments, and it was too late for the matches to be relocated.

Pakistan said the ICC was being inconsistent because it has allowed India and Pakistan to play in neutral venues in recent tournaments.

Neighbouring India and Pakistan have had decades of military and diplomatic tensions that have spilled over to cricket, a game followed passionately by hundreds of millions of people from both countries.

Sri Lanka experienced an unprecedented economic collapse in 2022 and is now under an International Monetary Fund recovery programme. Tourism is a key economic lifeline of the island nation.

RelatedTRT World - 'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements