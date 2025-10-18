Citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of the presidential election.

The TRNC has 218,313 eligible voters who can cast their ballots for one of eight candidates.

Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent candidate, while Tufan Erhurman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), is contesting as his party’s candidate.

In the first round, Huseyin Gurlek, Mehmet Hasguler, Arif Salih Kirdag, Ahmet Boran, and Ibrahim Yazici are running as independent candidates, while Osman Zorba is representing the Cyprus Socialist Party.

A candidate will be elected president in the first round if they receive more than 50 percent of the vote (an absolute majority).

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the top two candidates receiving the most votes in the first round will advance to the second round, to be held within seven days.

The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the second round will assume the presidential seat.

Candidates may continue their campaigns until the election ban begins at 6 pm local time (1500GMT) on Saturday.