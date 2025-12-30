Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, calling the move illegitimate and a direct challenge to Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday, Erdogan said Ankara firmly supports Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, stressing that recent security gains in the country should not be undermined by “acts of sabotage” from actors opposed to Somalia’s recovery.

"Throughout this process, we will remain steadfast in our support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and political unity, and continue to stand by the Somali people," he said.

Erdogan also underscored Türkiye’s expanding economic and strategic engagement with Mogadishu, announcing plans to begin drilling operations in 2026.

He said the effort would contribute significantly to the well-being of the Somali people and noted that Türkiye has added two new deep-sea drilling vessels to its energy fleet.

Türkiye’s support for Somalia

“For Somalia, which continues to face threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the support of Türkiye and the Turkish people has been strongly felt,” Mohamud said, thanking Ankara for its political, security, and economic backing.

Mohamud also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position, describing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an aggressive and unacceptable step that violates Somalia’s sovereignty.

Israel announced on Friday that it had recognised Somaliland as an independent sovereign state.

Somaliland has functioned as a de facto autonomous region since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, with its own administrative, political, and security structures. Despite this, it has failed to gain formal international recognition, while Somalia’s federal government continues to regard the region as an integral part of its territory.

Mogadishu has consistently rejected any direct engagement with Somaliland by foreign governments, warning that such actions amount to violations of Somalia’s unity and international law.

Fight against terrorism

Türkiye will continue to support Somalia's security and stability, Erdogan said, adding that they will keep providing comprehensive support to Somalia's fight against terrorism.

The training and equipment support provided to the Somali National Army at the TURKSOM Military Training Center demonstrates Ankara's solidarity with Mogadishu in the fight against terrorism, he stated.