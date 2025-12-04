The Arab region faced its hottest year on record in 2024, with temperatures rising at twice the global average and extreme weather causing mounting social and economic disruption, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said.

"2024 was the hottest year on record for the Arab region – a continuation of a long-term trend. Temperatures are rising at twice the global average, with intense heatwaves that are pushing society to the limits," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said on Thursday.

"Human health, ecosystems, and economies can’t cope with extended spells of more than 50°C – it is simply too hot to handle."

The first State of the Climate in the Arab Region report released by the WMO said the rate of warming has accelerated in recent decades, driving longer and more intense heatwaves, severe droughts, and destructive rainfall events.

These threats are compounding existing challenges, including rapid urbanisation, conflict, poverty, and population growth, in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions.

The report, produced in collaboration with the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and the League of Arab States, aimed to support decision-making in a region comprising 15 of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

Insufficient warning systems