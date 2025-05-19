People close to the US President Donald Trump have warned Israeli officials they risk losing American support if the war in Gaza is not ended, the Washington Post reported.

"Trump's people are letting Israel know, 'We will abandon you if you do not end this war,'" a person familiar with the discussions told the newspaper on Monday.

The source added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the political means to end the war but lacks the will.

Netanyahu is also said to be under pressure from Trump, who excluded Israel from his itinerary during his Middle East tour.

Netanyahu previously acknowledged that Israel's closest allies "cannot handle pictures of mass starvation," leading to resumed but minimal aid deliveries.

The source said Netanyahu "sold the idea of resuming aid in the Sunday night cabinet meeting by saying it was only a technicality."

Points of friction