Russian strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have killed three people, the regional governor said.
Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram on Tuesday, said the strikes had destroyed several private houses and cars and left nearly 1,500 households without electricity.
An air alert was reimposed on the region of Zaporizhzhia later in the evening, and Fedorov said there was a risk of Russia deploying missiles.
Authorities in the Kiev region surrounding the capital had earlier announced that one person had died in separate attacks there.
An overnight Russian bombardment on Kiev left thousands of residential buildings and parliament without heating and water in -14°C temperatures, just as the Ukrainian capital was scrambling to restore vital utilities destroyed in earlier attacks.
More than half a million people have evacuated from the capital this month, when Russia unleashed its strongest attack on the capital's energy infrastructure in the war, the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, told AFP.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested he would skip the ongoing World Economic Forum in Switzerland to deal with the aftermath of the strike.
But he kept open the possibility of going to the gathering of world leaders in the ski resort of Davos if agreements with the United States on possible post-war economic and security support were ready to be signed
Russia fired some 339 long-range combat drones and 34 missiles in the overnight barrage, Kiev's air force said.