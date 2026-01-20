Russian strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have killed three people, the regional governor said.

Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram on Tuesday, said the strikes had destroyed several private houses and cars and left nearly 1,500 households without electricity.

An air alert was reimposed on the region of Zaporizhzhia later in the evening, and Fedorov said there was a risk of Russia deploying missiles.

Authorities in the Kiev region surrounding the capital had earlier announced that one person had died in separate attacks there.

An overnight Russian bombardment on Kiev left thousands of residential buildings and parliament without heating and water in -14°C temperatures, just as the Ukrainian capital was scrambling to restore vital utilities destroyed in earlier attacks.